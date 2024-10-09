Motorcycle rider dies in West Vancouver crash

See more sharing options

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in West Vancouver.

Around midnight, West Vancouver police said the rider crashed on a winding stretch of Marine Drive, near Eagle Harbour.

Police initially said the rider was seriously hurt but now confirm they have died of their injuries.

Two other riders were involved but appear to have not been seriously hurt.