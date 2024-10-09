Menu

Motorcycle rider dies in West Vancouver crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 11:17 am
Fatal motorcycle crash in West Vancouver
A motorcycle rider died in a West Vancouver crash around midnight. Police are not releasing many details at this time but Marine Drive was closed for a few hours.
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in West Vancouver.

Around midnight, West Vancouver police said the rider crashed on a winding stretch of Marine Drive, near Eagle Harbour.

Police initially said the rider was seriously hurt but now confirm they have died of their injuries.

Two other riders were involved but appear to have not been seriously hurt.

