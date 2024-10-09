N.B. Liberals promise to partner with municipalities for ‘tailored’ solutions

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader says the province needs to move away from a “one size fits all model” if it wants to achieve growth and progress.
Speaking at an event organized by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and the University of New Brunswick, Susan Holt said on Tuesday that what may seem like a suitable model of development in one part of the province may not necessarily work for another because of differences in population, community and geography.
She says such growth can be achieved through partnerships with local communities, universities and governments to understand problems and “deliver a tailored program.”
Over the course of the evening, Holt also talked about public safety and immigration, issues that have generated animated discourse.
She says that if elected on Oct. 21, a Liberal government would partner with municipalities and community services to improve mental health supports and tackle crime.
The Progressive Conservative party has promised “harder and harder lines on crime” if it is re-elected.
