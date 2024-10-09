N.B. Liberals promise to partner with municipalities for ‘tailored’ solutions

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader says the province needs to move away from a “one size fits all model” if it wants to achieve growth and progress.

Speaking at an event organized by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and the University of New Brunswick, Susan Holt said on Tuesday that what may seem like a suitable model of development in one part of the province may not necessarily work for another because of differences in population, community and geography.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says such growth can be achieved through partnerships with local communities, universities and governments to understand problems and “deliver a tailored program.”

Over the course of the evening, Holt also talked about public safety and immigration, issues that have generated animated discourse.

She says that if elected on Oct. 21, a Liberal government would partner with municipalities and community services to improve mental health supports and tackle crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservative party has promised “harder and harder lines on crime” if it is re-elected.