As Hurricane Milton nears, what Canadians with Florida property should know

The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory for the entire Florida peninsula ahead of the arrival of hurricane Milton.

Many Canadians flock to Florida as cold weather nears but as Hurricane Milton barrels towards the state as a Category 4 storm — the second in as many weeks — it may have some north of the border worried about property they own down south.

The latest survey by the National Association of Realtors found Canadians top the list of foreign buyers in Florida, making up 13 per cent, and more than half a million Canadians own property in the state.

But when a hurricane hits they may find it more difficult to be able to get help after the fact.

That’s because according to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, only U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals such as those from American Samoa, or qualified non-citizens — those with a Green Card, those who have been granted asylum or refugees are among those falling into this category — can receive disaster assistance.

Given the limits to disaster assistance, here’s what property owners like snowbirds can do to best protect what they own and what to do after the storm leaves.

How to prepare for a hurricane

According to the Canadian Snowbird Association online guide, trimming or removing damaged trees and branches, securing rain gutters and clearing any clogged areas or debris, and retrofitting your roof, windows and doors can help limit potential damage.

The association’s online guide also advises people to keep important financial and legal information available at all times, take inventory of their personal assets, review their insurance, and retain all receipts for temporary living expenses if needed for future claims.

Sonia Bolduc, vice-president of business development at NatBank, a Florida subsidiary of Canada’s National Bank, said when you purchase a home in the state, mortgage lenders often require windstorm insurance on top of the regular insurance.

But there are additional insurance options as well, because the damage facing property owners might not be from wind or rain alone.

“There’s additional insurance that they can get if they’re in a flood zone area, they can get flood insurance also,” she said. “So if you get the whole package, then your property is well protected, at least, against any financial burden.”

That windstorm coverage is often provided by the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation (CPIC), a state-run insurer, as part of the overall home insurance, though there are some private companies that provide coverage as well.

Mark Friedlander, director of communications for the Insurance Information Institute in the U.S., told Global News that purchasing flood insurance is also a wise choice as it’s not part of your existing home insurance.

It is typically granted through the National Federal Insurance Program. Those policies are capped at US$250,000 for damages to the home and US$100,000 to the homeowner’s property — private insurers may be able to provide slightly more — but the insurance is important to have.

“To be fully financially protected from catastrophes like hurricanes and other severe storms, you need both property insurance and flood insurance,” he said.

Friedlander notes just 20 per cent of Florida homeowners have flood insurance.

He said some aren’t aware it’s not part of their home insurance, while others decide to take the risk.

However, Friedlander said if you get your insurance through the CPIC, you may be required to purchase separate flood insurance — all policyholders will be required to do so as of 2027.

For those concerned they may face restrictions on insurance, he added if you own property in Florida, you can purchase property and flood insurance.

Filing a claim

Once the storm has passed, Friedlander encourages filing a claim as quickly as possible, though as you may be in Canada during the storm, you will have up to a year under Florida state law to file a claim. The quicker you do so, however, the faster you’ll be able to get repairs to your property.

As Canadians can only stay in the U.S. for six months in a 12-month period, this could pose difficulty, which is why Bolduc said to look into potential third-party services that may be able to visit your home to check on it.

Friedlander added that having a neighbour check and take photos is another alternative.

“If you’re able to get that service, it’s a great peace of mind for you,” Bolduc said.

The CSA advises to take photographs of property damage to assist in the filing of the claim and to contact your insurance provider before signing contracts with anyone doing repairs and ensure they are licensed to conduct business in the state and are insured themselves.

Friedlander cautions that if you are hoping to have insurance replace or repair possessions or property, make sure you have purchased it before the storm and do so early.

Florida has a moratorium that prevents the purchase of or additions to insurance — at least from the state, private insurers may differ — for 30 days after the issuing of a storm watch or warning.

He also said you can apply for insurance once the storm has passed for future coverage, but to not try for a claim on damage that has occurred.

“It is considered an act of fraud if you try to file claim for something that was not covered prior to your policy being effective,” Friedlander said.