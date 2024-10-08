Better health-care comes through better management practices: Higgs

See more sharing options

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative leader says his government will bring “business acumen to deliver health care” if it’s re-elected.

Speaking at an event organized by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and the University of New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs said on Monday his government is looking to deliver better health-care services “through better management practices,” rather than spending more tax dollars.

The Liberals, meanwhile, have promised to create 30 community clinics across the province at a cost of cost $115.2 million over four years.

The Greens say they will invest $380 million annually to fix the primary health-care system.

Higgs told the audience in Fredericton that any party that “flippantly” says they can fix health care by spending money, “it’s just not going to happen.”

The election is Oct. 21.