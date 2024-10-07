Prolific offender allegedly steals Vancouver police car, takes it on joyride

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a Vancouver police car on Sunday morning.

Video taken of the incident shows the police car being driven erratically near Templeton Park in East Vancouver.

It then drives onto the field of Templeton Elementary School, doing doughnuts as frightened parents and children scattered.

“All the kids start yelling and running away,” witness William Kerr told Global News.

Moments later, police officers arrived on the scene with a K-9 unit.

The suspect tried to flee but then jumped back into the vehicle after seeing the police dog.

“The officer then opened the passenger door to let the let the dog in,” Sgt. Steve Addision with the Vancouver police explained.

“That chased the suspect out. The canine unit then sort of took down the suspect.”

The event only lasted a few minutes and police said it happened after officers made an emergency stop to help a woman in distress.

“Momentarily, their attention was diverted to the woman who was in distress as the officers were trying to help her at that time,” Addision added.

He said the suspect then got into the police car and drove it away.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but it was unclear if they were clipped by the suspect driver or injured while jumping out of the way.

Global News has learned that the 41-year-old suspect has an extensive criminal record and is expected to face charges.

He remains in police custody.