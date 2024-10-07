Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prolific offender allegedly steals Vancouver police car, takes it on joyride

By Catherine Urquhart & Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. prolific offender allegedly takes police cruiser on joyride in East Vancouver'
B.C. prolific offender allegedly takes police cruiser on joyride in East Vancouver
WATCH: Police say they've arrested a prolific offender after a wild scene in East Vancouver. They allege the suspect stole a police vehicle Sunday morning, and went on a joyride, putting dozens of bystanders in harm's way. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a Vancouver police car on Sunday morning.

Video taken of the incident shows the police car being driven erratically near Templeton Park in East Vancouver.

It then drives onto the field of Templeton Elementary School, doing doughnuts as frightened parents and children scattered.

“All the kids start yelling and running away,” witness William Kerr told Global News.

Moments later, police officers arrived on the scene with a K-9 unit.

The suspect tried to flee but then jumped back into the vehicle after seeing the police dog.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The officer then opened the passenger door to let the let the dog in,” Sgt. Steve Addision with the Vancouver police explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“That chased the suspect out. The canine unit then sort of took down the suspect.”

Click to play video: 'Man sets car on fire outside Vancouver City Hall'
Man sets car on fire outside Vancouver City Hall
Trending Now

The event only lasted a few minutes and police said it happened after officers made an emergency stop to help a woman in distress.

“Momentarily, their attention was diverted to the woman who was in distress as the officers were trying to help her at that time,” Addision added.

He said the suspect then got into the police car and drove it away.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but it was unclear if they were clipped by the suspect driver or injured while jumping out of the way.

Global News has learned that the 41-year-old suspect has an extensive criminal record and is expected to face charges.

Story continues below advertisement

He remains in police custody.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices