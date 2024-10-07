Federal Court of Appeal ruling allows massive CN Rail hub in Toronto-area to proceed

The vhas dismissed a challenge to the construction of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area, allowing the project to proceed.
In a unanimous ruling Friday, a three-judge panel found that a decision by the federal government to allow Canadian National Railway Co. to build the terminal despite “adverse environmental effects” was reasonable.
Get daily National news
The $250-million project aims to double CN’s existing line of tracks in Milton, Ont., and construct a hub for containers to be transferred between trucks and trains.
In March, a Federal Court decision set aside a green light issued by the government in January 2021 and sent the project back to Ottawa for reconsideration — a ruling that has now been overturned.
The lower court decision highlighted health concerns around air quality, pointing to the 800 diesel-powered trucks that would make daily round trips to the hub in Ontario’s Halton Region.
On Friday, the appeal court found that the government gave the thumbs-up only after giving due consideration to protecting human health, in line with environmental legislation.
Comments