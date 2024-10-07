‘He was truly loved’: Grieving family marks birthday of killed Halifax teen

Send this page to someone via email

Devon Marsman would have turned 19 on Sunday, Oct. 7 — but sadly, he isn’t around to celebrate.

“I want my son to remember he was truly loved, and I was blessed to have him,” said his mother, Theresa Gray.

“He was a great kid, like a great kid, that’s how I want him to be remembered.”

A gathering was held in Halifax on the weekend to call for justice in Devon’s death, as three people are charged in his murder.

Devon was 16 when he went missing in February 2022. On Sept. 17 of this year, Halifax Regional Police announced they had found remains believed to belong to Devon, and that two individuals — including Devon’s cousin — were charged in connection to his death.

Treyton Alexander Marsman, 26, is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice. A 20-year-old who was a youth at the time of the murder is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

Emma Maria Meta Casey, 23, was arrested a week later and is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder, indignity to human remains, and obstructing justice.

During Sunday’s gathering, his family shared the profound impact Devon’s death has had on them.

“When Devon first went missing, I hung up the posters, I walked through the park one day, tears rolling out my eyes, and I said, ‘Dear Lord, give me some answers for Devon,'” said his father, Ritchie Marsman.

Gray also recalled those painful days after Devon’s disappearance.

“My son never left my house before telling me he loved me, and I know that if he were trafficked, he would have found a way to reach out to me, cause he knew I would go to whatever length to get him back,” she said.

The family says they will continue to fight for justice as the case goes through the court system. They’re also calling for an end to violence among young people — a goal shared by community advocacy group, Game Changers 902.

“As we grieve, we must also ask ourselves, how many more young people must we lose before we say, ‘This is enough,'” said the group’s co-founder, DeRico Symonds.

Fellow co-founder, Trayvone Clayton said change have to come from the community efforts.

“There needs to be a lot more for our youth. A lot more programs for our youth, in our schools there needs to be a lot more community involvement for our youth.”

A celebration of life will take place once Devon’s remains are returned to his family.