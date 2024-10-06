Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including Archbishop of Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Archbishop of Toronto is among 21 new cardinals Pope Francis named Sunday and the lone new cardinal from North America.

Archbishop Francis Leo, 53, was born in Montreal and previously served as vicar general and moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Montreal and auxiliary bishop of Montreal.

He has served as archbishop of Toronto since March 2023.

Leo issued a statement saying he is humbled and honoured to receive the appointment of cardinal and will continue in his primary role in Toronto.

The Pope significantly increased the size of the College of Cardinals with Sunday’s appointments, further cementing his mark on the group of prelates who will one day elect his successor.

The new cardinals will get their red hats at a ceremony, known as a consistory, on Dec. 8.