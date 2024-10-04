Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick election: Liberals promise to open community health clinic in Woodstock

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick party leaders dispute over number of people without primary care'
New Brunswick party leaders dispute over number of people without primary care
The early days of New Brunswick’s election campaign have seen a dispute over the number of people who are without primary health care. But as Silas Brown reports, the numbers being used by the Tories and Grits don’t tell the full story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick’s Liberal party is promising to open a community health clinic in Woodstock, N.B., if the party wins the Oct. 21 election.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt made the announcement today while standing near a building that she says could house a functioning clinic by the end of next year.

The Liberals are pledging to build at least 30 clinics that would bring together doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, psychologists, physiotherapists, pharmacists and other health-care professionals under one roof.

Click to play video: 'N.B. party leaders look at rural ER closures'
N.B. party leaders look at rural ER closures
Trending Now

Holt says doctors and other health-care providers are eager to work in such clinics because the administrative support they provide can free them from doing paperwork and other time-consuming tasks that have little to do with helping patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The party leader was accompanied by Marisa Pelkey, Liberal candidate for Woodstock-Hartland, who told reporters that many voters in Woodstock say their top priority is access to health care.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Holt cited figures from the New Brunswick Health Council suggesting 180,000 New Brunswickers don’t have access to a family doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices