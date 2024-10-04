New Brunswick election: Liberals promise to open community health clinic in Woodstock

See more sharing options

New Brunswick’s Liberal party is promising to open a community health clinic in Woodstock, N.B., if the party wins the Oct. 21 election.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt made the announcement today while standing near a building that she says could house a functioning clinic by the end of next year.

The Liberals are pledging to build at least 30 clinics that would bring together doctors, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, psychologists, physiotherapists, pharmacists and other health-care professionals under one roof.

Holt says doctors and other health-care providers are eager to work in such clinics because the administrative support they provide can free them from doing paperwork and other time-consuming tasks that have little to do with helping patients.

The party leader was accompanied by Marisa Pelkey, Liberal candidate for Woodstock-Hartland, who told reporters that many voters in Woodstock say their top priority is access to health care.

Holt cited figures from the New Brunswick Health Council suggesting 180,000 New Brunswickers don’t have access to a family doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.