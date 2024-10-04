ANALYSIS: ‘Points in division’ crucial for Jets facing competition this season

The term “pucks in deep” is a fun poke at the hockey speak every coach and every player blurts out with every interview.

But as the regular season begins, I would suggest that teams really do have a new “PID” stat to pay attention to — a stat that might just determine whether a team makes it to the postseason.

Story continues below advertisement

Nowhere is that more important than the brutally tough Central Division. My “PID” is “points in the division.” And in looking at all the teams in the Central, winning inside the division will be daunting this year.

Of the other seven teams, there are a couple of Cup contenders in this grouping. Dallas is still viewed as the most complete team: a great young goaltender in Jake Oettinger, a deep D corps led by Miro Heiskanen, and a group of forwards that are relentless.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Colorado is still Colorado: Mackinnon, Rantanen, Makar … a core of players that is the envy of the whole league.

But it’s the rest of the division that will create a much bigger challenge for “points in the division” for the Jets, or any team in this group of eight.

Story continues below advertisement

Utah will wear new colours and be much tougher out with a stronger defence led by John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev. Nashville has spent a lot of money on big names: Marchessault, Stamkos, and Skjei. The Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard and a boatload of veterans, will be better, as will the Wild, who always give the Jets fits.

The Jets lost just five games in regulation of the 26 they played in the Central last season — by far the best of all eight teams. They were the best at the Central’s proverbial four-point games. It was a big factor for the team winning 52 games and placing second in the division.

That number, “PID” or “points in the division,” is one to monitor. It’s hard to imagine that any team can mirror that 20-5-1 record again. Therefore, the challenge of maintaining the team’s position in the standings, and a playoff position, will be tough for this version of the Jets.