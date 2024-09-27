ANALYSIS: Hockey world experiences random act of kindness

Earlier this week the hockey world witnessed one of those random acts of kindness that truly reflects why some of us hang around the game for as long as we can.

On Monday, Guy Gaudreau, a hockey father and a hockey coach, made a guest appearance at the Philadelphia Flyers’ training camp, on the ice, stick in hand, to assist John Tortorella with some drills.

Gaudreau, who lost both his sons in that horrific accident in August in South Jersey, looked completely at ease and engaged with the team. And why not? Guy has always been a driving force of youth hockey in the area, helping young people and families love the game, the way the Gaudreau family did.

But here’s the real story: John Tortorella did not know Guy Gaudreau. They had never met until that morning.

Tortorella knew Gaudreau was in pain. He also knew that the game meant so much to him, that perhaps one coach could give another coach a glimmer of pleasure, for just a few minutes, as the healing begins for a father.

To me, it speaks of the true definition of what this game means: friendship, teamwork and compassion.

And when it is so easy to tear down the game, it is truly heartwarming to know that some people in hockey understand what it means to love the game, believe in the game, and give back to the game.