Memorial for Johnny Gaudreau outside Calgary’s Saddledome being removed as 13-day observance ends

Send this page to someone via email

Items still sitting at the site of a massive makeshift memorial in Calgary to honour the life of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were to be removed from where they lay outside the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday morning.

“With the conclusion of the 13-day dedicatory period, beginning at 9 a.m. today, the Calgary Flames will commence the careful removal of all memorial items left by fans to show support for the Gaudreau family,” the hockey club said in a news release.

The previously announced “dedicatory period” had been set as 13 days to match the jersey number Gaudreau wore when he played a starring role with the Flames.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died late last month after they were struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycles in New Jersey. Police said investigators suspect the driver of the vehicle was impaired and he has been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Flames officials said they want to assure the club’s hockey fans that “the legacy of the organic memorial will live on for years to come.”

View image in full screen Flowers and memorabilia for former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew lie on the grass outside the Saddledome in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The brothers were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver last week while cycling near their childhood home in New Jersey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“The Calgary Flames sincerely appreciate the care and concern demonstrated by Flames fans and the entire community through this difficult period,” club officials said.

“The outpouring of love and support has been truly comforting.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The outpouring of love and support has been truly comforting."

After finishing his U.S. college hockey career, Johnny Gaudreau graduated to the NHL where he spent eight full seasons playing for the Flames and putting up impressive offensive numbers. In 2022, he signed a contract to join the Columbus Blue Jackets, saying that he and his family wanted to be closer to relatives in New Jersey.

2:52 Calgary Flames fans mourn Johnny Gaudreau

The memorial outside the Saddledome attracted large numbers of visitors, some who drove hours to be able to visit it and to pay their respects. It was also the site of a candlelight vigil for the Gaudreau brothers earlier this month that had been organized by the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

The items being removed Monday include jerseys, hockey sticks, flowers, purple sports drinks and Skittles candies.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

What Flames plan to do with items removed from memorial

The Flames said signs and messages written in chalk at the site have been “precisely photographed, including all chalk drawings, posters, signs, personal letters and messages.”

“The photographs will be provided to the Gaudreau family as an everlasting digital memory book from Flames fans,” the club said.

With the hockey sticks that will be removed, the club plans to create hockey stick benches “that will be used in fundraising efforts for local charities.”

The bags of Skittles will be counted and the Calgary Flames Foundation will “make a commensurate financial contribution to the Calgary Food Bank.”

The Flames said sports drink bottles left at the site will be emptied and donated to the KidSport Calgary recycling program.

Stuffed toys like teddy bears will be donated to Parachutes for Pets, a charity supported by current Flames players Mikael Backlund and Mackenzie Weegar.

“These will be used for the Lily and Dexter Legacy program — a groundbreaking program ensuring children in care can stay with their pets by providing essential support such as leashes, collars, vet care, vaccines and licensing,” the Flames said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerseys left at the site will be washed and used to design blankets that will be donated to local charitable organizations, the Flames said.

Flowers will be composted and the soil from the flowers will be deposited into the ground at community parks in Calgary.

On Sept. 9, a funeral was held for the Gaudreau brothers at a Pennsylvania church. Johnny’s wife Meredith and Matthew’s wife Madeline said they will be remembered as loving fathers and husbands who always put family first while sharing an incredibly close bond as brothers.

At one point, Meredith spoke about how much she appreciated the support for her family from Calgarians in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Calgary had such a special place in John’s heart and mine,” she said at the funeral, adding she has been “blown away” by Calgarians’ love and support. “(I’m) not surprised at all.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got to experience first-hand what kind people you are.”