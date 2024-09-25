Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets’ Cole Perfetti ready to focus on hockey

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted September 25, 2024 8:57 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Cole Perfetti Interview – Sept. 24'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Cole Perfetti Interview – Sept. 24
Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti talks about signing a new two-year contract with the team.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen

Cole Perfetti greeted the media with a vibrant smile on Tuesday afternoon. As the owner of a new contract, and with a somewhat protracted negotiation now officially behind him, you could sense the relief in his disposition and the excitement to be back on the ice with his team.

For the next two years, the Jets will pay the 22-year-old $3.25 million per season — a market value that was widely considered across the league to be the sweet spot for his services based on projections and past performance, but numbers his camp had to significantly fall back to during their business dialogue with the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

And while the Jets aren’t trumpeting a victory in negotiations, it was Perfetti’s representatives at KO Sports Inc., who blinked first, especially as two preseason games and a five-day training camp holdout progressed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the end, the extremely likeable Perfetti — a first-round pick of the team in 2020 and a 19-goal scorer last season — called the agreement “a number that worked for both sides” and he’s now ready to focus on hockey, which will happen in earnest on Friday in Minnesota when he plays in his first preseason game.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, as a top-six player for the Jets, Perfetti’s addition to the roster certainly makes Winnipeg a much better and deeper team. And he’s an important part of the organizational youth that has either already been pushed into the lineup or is hovering on imminent arrival.

And while Perfetti refuted the notion Tuesday that this new contract is a two-year platform to bet on himself before the next round of negotiations in 2026, when he’ll still be under team control, it is for certain a two-season opportunity for him to play well, put up points and cement himself as a star on the team, to thereby receive the money and term he wants the next time around.

If that happens, it will be interesting to see how radiant his smile will be then.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Sept. 24'
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Sept. 24
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices