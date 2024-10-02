ANALYSIS: Lambert impressive, but no room on Jets roster

At some point, Brad Lambert is going to be a full-time NHLer. It might even be this season, but it likely won’t be out of training camp to start the Jets’ regular season next week in Edmonton. And the reason for that is simple: there just isn’t any room for him on the roster.

For most of this pre-season Lambert has been impressive, displaying a growth in his game that has been overt from his beginnings with the organization three seasons ago. His speed and skating are an NHL asset and at 20 years old, he’s destined for a lengthy and prolific career.

Story continues below advertisement

But if we concede that Lambert is projected as a top-six player with an offensive flair, then who is he better than right now at centre or right wing? Who would he usurp? Scheifele? Vilardi? Ehlers? No chance!

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone who feels he’s capable of winning the second-line centre job over Vladislav Namestnikov at this point in training camp probably wasn’t watching Friday’s pre-season game in Minnesota, where Lambert was pitted against veteran centres Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek for the entire game. Let’s just say politely that Lambert’s inexperience was exposed.

For the betterment of the player, unless Lambert is playing in a top-six role for the Jets out of the gate, it makes little sense for him to begin the season with the big club, because, frankly, he’s never going to be a checking-line forward. Playing only eight or nine minutes a night doesn’t serve his development, and hanging around as the 13th forward would be even more preposterous.

Story continues below advertisement

Gearing up for home ice tomorrow ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/HenzoOOcFF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 1, 2024

What’s probably best for Lambert right now is to start the season with the Moose once again and then wait for his chance to make the move full-time to the NHL, while at the same time working on areas of his game that will make that final ascension a permanent one — similar to the way Logan Stankoven’s season played out for Dallas last year.

So again, at some point, Brad Lambert will be a full-time NHLer, but that arrival likely won’t coincide with the Jets’ season starting a week from Wednesday in Edmonton.