What the parties are promising in B.C.’s election

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The British Columbia’s New Democrats released the party’s platform Thursday days after the Greens unveiled a plan for government ahead of the election on Oct. 19.

The B.C. Conservative Party has not released its platform, but has made a series of policy announcements and promises as election day approaches.

Here is a look at some of the top promises made by each major party.

2:40 BC NDP unveil election platform focusing on building up families

NDP

Leader David Eby made perhaps the biggest promises in the fall campaign before it even began, promising that a re-elected NDP government would open involuntary-care facilities for those with overlapping addictions, mental illness, and brain injuries.

Eby also promised that the NDP would scrap B.C.’s long-standing carbon tax if the federal government dropped its requirement for the tax, and would instead shift the burden to “big polluters.”

On the campaign trail, Eby has promised that the NDP will exempt $10,000 of individual income from taxes every year, which translates to an annual tax reduction of about $1,000 for most households and $500 for individuals.

Housing remains a central issue for the NDP, which vows to expand the existing speculation tax and prioritize building homes on public land, while also promising to eliminate no-pet clauses in purpose-built rentals.

The NDP has promises to complete the SkyTrain line to Langley as well as move toward SkyTrain or light rail to the North Shore of Metro Vancouver. Free transit for seniors during off-peak hours is also pledged.

The party pledges to freeze car insurance premiums that the NDP says have fallen 20 per cent annually due to changes made by Eby’s government.

1:30 BC Conservatives talk about generating energy in the province

BC Conservatives

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of BC Conservatives Leader John Rustad’s first announcements in the campaign was the “Rustad Rebate,” a plan to exempt $3,000 a month of rent or mortgage interest costs from income taxes, beginning with $1,500 monthly in the 2026 budget.

Rustad has also promised to end the Insurance Corporation of B.C.’s “monopoly” on car insurance and open the market to other providers to lower prices for consumers.

The Conservatives have touted energy independence as a goal if they are elected, which includes a feasibility study into nuclear power as a possible future source in a bid for “affordable” and “reliable” baseload electricity.

Rustad promised to eliminate existing provincial mandates on electric vehicles and heat pumps and would only support alternative energy sources such as solar and wind when it makes “economical” sense.

The Conservatives have made public safety a major battleground issue and tied it to B.C.’s drug-decriminalization policy, vowing to implement “zero-tolerance” for public drug use while increasing the police presence.

The party has also put forward a plan for “economic reconciliation,” where Indigenous communities partner with the province to support projects with “both economic and environmental benefits.”

The Conservatives say they will end bans on plastic straws and cutlery and remove compulsory fees for plastic bags in order to “restore freedom of choice and focus on real solutions for our environment.”

3:54 BC Greens unveil a happier, healthier party platform

BC Greens