‘Safety ambassador’ attacked in downtown Vancouver, business group says

The organization that represents downtown Vancouver businesses says one of its safety ambassadors was attacked last weekend.

The Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, known as Downtown Van, said the incident happened while one of its downtown safety ambassadors was physically attacked “during a situation involving a man who was being aggressive towards a member of the public.”

In a statement, the organization said the ambassador called 911 and police arrived and arrested the man. The safety ambassador suffered minor injuries and is expected to fully recover, it said.

Vancouver police said they were called to Drake and Hornby streets around 10 a.m. on Saturday, to reports a man had assaulted a pair of random bystanders and was running around and yelling in the middle of the street.

“When our officers arrived moments later, the man appeared to be chasing the safety ambassador,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

Addison said the suspect’s behaviour appeared to be the result of “drug intoxication.”

One of the victims left the scene before police arrived and the other declined to participate in the investigation, he added.

“Should the victims come forward and choose to participate further in the investigation, we can consider forwarded recommendations to Crown counsel that the suspect be charged with assault,” Addison added.

Downtown Van says its safety ambassadors patrol 90 blocks of the downtown core where they act as “eyes and ears” and focus on providing a safe presence.

The ambassadors are licensed security guards who are trained in first aid, mental health first aid and conflict resolution, and liaise with businesses, patrol hot spot parkades and parks and offer a safewalk service.

Downtown Van says its staff have witnessed an “alarming amount of hostility and aggression” in the central business district, and have documented 40 incidents, seven of them physical, since July.

The group has launched a campaign to pressure all political parties competing in the provincial election to prioritize public safety.

“The status quo isn’t working, and our businesses, employees, and citizens are paying the price,” the organization said. “We cannot continue down this path.”