Manitoba legislature sitting to feature omnibus budget bill and new Independent

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba politicians are returning to the legislature Wednesday following their summer break.

The NDP government will focus part of its effort on getting its omnibus budget bill passed into law.

The bill, which enacts many of the changes in the spring budget, has come under fire from the Opposition Progressive Conservatives for being too broad.

The government inserted non-budget items into the bill, including a measure that would forbid employers from using replacement workers during labour disputes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The fall sitting will also be the first since the New Democrats kicked Mark Wasyliw out of their caucus because a colleague of Wasyliw is a defence lawyer for disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Wasyliw accused Premier Wab Kinew of being a dysfunctional bully, and will now sit as an Independent with opportunities to ask questions of his former colleagues.