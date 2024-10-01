Menu

Canada

Victoria Chinatown Museum to be made permanent

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 9:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s oldest Chinatown gets own museum'
Canada’s oldest Chinatown gets own museum
Canada's oldest Chinatown now has a permanent space to tell its story. The Victoria Chinatown Museum will now be able to show the world how Chinese Canadian history has been a big part of Canadian history. Kylie Stanton looks at our capital city's newest cultural attraction.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s oldest Chinatown now has a permanent space to tell its story.

What was intended as a temporary exhibit in Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley will now be made permanent, and be named the Victoria Chinatown Museum.

The Victoria Chinatown Museum Society is now seeking provincial and federal funding so it can expand the facility and share Chinese Canadian history and stories with visitors from B.C. and around the world.

Click to play video: 'Victoria centenarian shares story in Chinese Canadian Museum’s ‘Paper Trail’ exhibit'
Victoria centenarian shares story in Chinese Canadian Museum’s ‘Paper Trail’ exhibit
Those efforts got a boost when B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin came on board as the museum’s honourary patron.

“We believe our history is important and now having her honour be our honourary patron means that everyone will understand the importance of Chinese Canadian history as Canadian history,” society chair Grace Wong Sneddon said.

The museum first opened in 2021 and has hosted 100,000 visitors since then.

