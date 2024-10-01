Menu

Crime

Police find 2 women dead with uninjured small child in Durham Region home

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 6:04 pm
Homicide detectives are investigating two deaths in Durham Region. View image in full screen
Homicide detectives are investigating two deaths in Durham Region. Global News
Homicide detectives east of Toronto are investigating after two women were found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” in a home where officers also found an uninjured small child.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to an address in Courtice, Ont., near Oshawa, just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday for a wellness check.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of the women and the small, uninjured child.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody.

“They are known to one another, we believe at this stage for this to be an isolated incident,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said, speaking at the scene. “Beyond that, the connection between them will be part of the ongoing investigation.”

The age and identities of the women are unknown. Police also wouldn’t say what they believed led to the trauma injuries or when they thought it had taken place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.

