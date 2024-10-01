Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2024 Manitoba wildfire season saw more hectares burned than last year

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over 266,000 hectares of forest burned in Manitoba this year – over 60,000 hectares more than last year – in another destructive wildfire season for the province.

To date, 291 wildfires have burned across the province this year, which is down slightly from the 300 that had popped up by this time last year. Of those, 105 were human-caused, and 206 required a full firefighting response, with the rest requiring fewer resources.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This year’s wildfire season also began earlier. The first blaze was detected on April 8, while last year there were no fires until April 30. The first major fire of the year was in early May, when a massive 37,000-hectare blaze tore through the area near Cranberry Portage.

Trending Now

Three large fires in northern Manitoba remain out of control. Crews are still extinguishing hot spots on a 20,000-hectare blaze northeast of Thompson, while other large fires continue to burn near Gillam and Island Lake.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices