Alberta First Nation chief demands action after death of Indigenous man in Calgary police custody

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of a southern Alberta First Nation is demanding a thorough, transparent investigation into the death of an Indigenous man in police custody.

Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox says the death of Jon Wells on Sept. 17 after a scuffle with police at a Calgary hotel, has brought back memories of a public inquiry in the 1980s that “underscored the cultural gap” between his community and police.

The inquiry saw the Blood Tribe speak out against a growing number of unexplained deaths affecting Indigenous people.

“It is disheartening that we again find ourselves in a similar situation and we are addressing these issues once again,” Fox said in a recent online video statement.

“We will be filing a formal complaint against the three officers involved in Mr. Wells’s death and will demand a thorough and transparent investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death. The police watchdog has said officers were called to a disturbance at the Carriage House Hotel and Conference Centre.

Wells appeared dazed when he was told to leave by an officer. The agency said he raised his hands and started to walk out, telling police, “I don’t want to die.”

He was tackled to the ground after he resisted an officer trying to grab him, and was then punched in the head, restrained and sedated, ASIRT said.

He was found to be unresponsive by emergency crews and was declared dead a short while later.

“At no point during the interaction had the male been identified, nor was he ever told he was being detained or under arrest,” ASIRT said last week.

1:41 Blood Tribe mourns death of local cowboy in police incident

A police spokeswoman has said the three officers involved were placed on a standard 30-day leave.

Story continues below advertisement

Fox said the Blood Tribe has connected with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and the chair of Calgary’s police commission and that both have shared concerns about the death.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He said he’s hopeful similar deaths won’t happen in the future.

“Hopefully … other incidents throughout Canada will lessen when it comes to the pain and death that our people suffer at the hands of authority,” said Fox.

“They are supposed to protect us.”

Speaking on her regular call-in radio show, Premier Danielle Smith said her government is working on setting up a phone call with the chief of the Assembly of First Nations, who has shown concern about how many Indigenous people have died in police custody.

There have been five such cases in Alberta in recent years, the premier said Saturday.

“Nobody likes when these kinds of situations occur,” she said.

“I don’t want to prejudge the outcome until that (ASIRT) investigation is complete. But if we have multiple incidents, we need to take a closer look and see if there’s anything more we can do.”

When asked about calls for an independent investigation by an outside special prosecutor, Smith said ASIRT is independent and she’s pleased with its work.

Story continues below advertisement

Wells’s aunt released a statement over the weekend on behalf of his family, calling him a beloved and respected figure.

“Jon’s tragic and untimely death has left a void in the hearts of all who knew him,” Laverne Wells said.

She said he was dedicated to his family and community and that his love of horses and rodeo led him to become a well-known cowboy. In 2012, he was named steer wrestling tour champion for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

“Jon will be dearly missed, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched,” she said.

March held in Wells’s memory

On Monday afternoon, hundreds of family, friends and complete strangers gathered to honour Wells’s life.

“He was a big figure to us. He represented the tribe in all the areas,” said Wells’ brother, Shane Little Bear.

“Wherever he went, he made friends. Wherever he went, he had a home to stay at.”

The roughly 20-minute march ended at the Calgary police station on Bonaventure Dr., just south of the hotel.

While officers were on hand to provide a safe escort, those marching expressed their frustration with the relationship between law enforcement and Indigenous peoples.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s wrong. The system’s broken. They just apply themselves the way they do because I feel the police are above the law,” said Robert James Moore, who met Wells several times over the years.

“There should be justice, especially (on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation). They’ve suffered enough.”

The march falling on Sept. 30 was front of mind for all who took part, with many donned in orange, and others sporting handmade signs.

Some participants explained the impact Wells’s death has had on them, without ever meeting him.

“You don’t have to be Indigenous for me to help you. Doesn’t matter. You just have to be a human and alive, and walk by me,” said Stephen Parr, who lives near the Carriage House.

“And if you need help, I’ll try to give you some help.”

With files from Skylar Peters, Global News