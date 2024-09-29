Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks sign Vilmer Alriksson to 3-year, entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from the Vancouver Canucks' pre-season game against the Calgary Flames.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Vilmer Alriksson to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Sunday

The 19-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, had 17 goals and 16 assists in 67 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm last season.

Before joining the Storm, Alriksson played 43 games in Sweden for Djurgardens Jr., where he had 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) and 22 penalty minutes.

The six-foot-six, 234-pound forward was originally selected by Vancouver in the fourth round, 107th overall, at the 2023 NHL draft.

Alriksson made an immediate impact with the Canucks this pre-season, throwing a big hit on Seattle’s Logan Morrison then fighting veteran John Hayden in a 3-1 win over the Kraken on Tuesday.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Alriksson has had a strong training camp with the Canucks.

“We really like his size, skating ability and skillset and we will continue to monitor his progress and work with him this year to help Vilmer get ready to take another step forward in his hockey career,” Allvin said in a release.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

