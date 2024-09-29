Western Mustangs give fans a happy homecoming with 39-14 win over Queen’s Gaels

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustangs scored the first 20 points of their Homecoming game against Queen’s and powered their way to a 39-14 victory in front of 13,822 fans on Saturday at Western Alumni Stadium.

Western put up a powerful 254 rushing yards and 450 total yards of offence in the victory, which came after what felt like a long bye week following their first loss in a regular season game since 2021 against Laurier.

The Gaels came into the game on a hot streak having won four in a row but were limited to just 172 yards overall by the Mustang defence. The defence also helped out the offence by recording the first points of the game on a safety and then added another safety in the third quarter.

Western held Queen’s quarterback Lio Anthony to 86 yards passing and sacked him twice.

The Mustang ground game succeeded by committee behind a string push from the offensive line.

Keanu Yazbeck ran for 72 yards, Keon Edwards for 69 and second-year running back Ethan Dolby had 62 on only five carries.

Western quarterback Evan Hillock went 18-for-25 through the air for 264 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Receiver Seth Robertson has scored at least one touchdown in every game this season.

Mohsen Jamal led all Mustang receivers with 63 yards on four receptions.

Six individual Western players caught at least two passes in the game.

Gaels running back Jared Chisari gained 120 yards on the ground but the Mustang defence kept the OUA’s leading rusher out of the end zone.

Western improved to 4-1 with the win and currently sits in third place in the OUA standings.

Laurier and Windsor are tied with identical 5-0 records.

The Golden Hawks knocked off Ottawa 32-20 on Sept. 28. Windsor pounded U of T 52-5.

The Mustangs next two games are on the road at McMaster on Oct. 5 and against the U of T Varsity Blues on Friday, Oct. 11 in Toronto, Ont.

Western will return home on Oct. 19 for their season finale against the Windsor Lancers.