Canada

Sask. students take part in football camp, smudge walk for truth and reconciliation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 7:10 pm
2 min read
Hundreds of students, staff, elders and community members gathered at the First Nations University of Canada for its annual smudge walk. View image in full screen
Hundreds of students, staff, elders and community members gathered at the First Nations University of Canada for its annual smudge walk. Sarah Jones / Global News
In recognition of Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, the First Nations University of Canada hosted their annual smudge walk Friday.

The walk in solidarity marked the schools’ actions to promote awareness and advance reconciliation.

Hundreds of students and staff took part in the march around the university campus to honour residential school survivors and the children lost.

“For over 100 years we had children that were taken from their home and forced into residential schools,” Jacqueline Ottmann, First Nations University of Canada president, said.

The First Nations University of Canada held its annual smudge walk in Regina on Friday in honour of residential school survivors, and those who did not make it home. View image in full screen
The First Nations University of Canada held its annual smudge walk in Regina on Friday in honour of residential school survivors, and those who did not make it home. Sarah Jones / Global News

“Many of them didn’t come home and so there were gravesites, graveyards within the school boundaries and so we honour those children. We remember those children and also the survivors.”

Two hundred students from northern Saskatchewan also took part in the smudge walk. The event also featured a morning pipe ceremony and community lunch.

The community gathered for a pipe ceremony and a community lunch. View image in full screen
The community gathered for a pipe ceremony and a community lunch. Sarah Jones / Global News

“They provided an amazing energy to the smudge walk today,” Ottmann said. The students will also attend the Saskatchewan Roughriders game Saturday afternoon.

The kisiskâciwan game will feature an Indigenous designed and inspired Roughriders logo throughout the stadium and in warmups.

After the students participated in the university’s smudge walk, they made their way to Mosaic Stadium to join the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a football camp.

The Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation is a partner of the Northern Saskatchewan Football League (NSFL), a six-aside football league within the Northern Lights School Division, serving schools north of La Ronge.

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace talks to the students ahead of the camp. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace talks to the students ahead of the camp. Derek Putz / Global News

Samson Sanderson, who plays running back for the Churchill Chargers, described the experience.

Trending Now

“My friends and I get to work on our skills… it’s pretty cool getting to meet the players,” Sanderson said. “Of course, I want to be a football player when I am older. Playing here would be pretty sick.”

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shae Patterson walks through a drill with players. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shae Patterson walks through a drill with players. Derek Putz / Global News

Brian McDonald is a wide receiver for Churchill.

“It is an amazing opportunity to come out here,” the 17-year-old said. “It’s breathtaking being on a CFL field. Where I play the field is way smaller, but it is pretty sick. I like it.

“My big goal is to play somewhere at the next level.”

Kick off for the game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Truth and Reconciliation Day takes place on Sept. 30 every year.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and 94 Calls to Action'
Recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and 94 Calls to Action
