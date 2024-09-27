Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Queen’s Gaels look to maintain winning momentum against Western Mustangs

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
The Queen’s Gaels, 4-1, aim for a win against rivals Western Mustangs at their homecoming game. After recent close losses, they seek to secure playoff home-field advantage. View image in full screen
The Queen’s Gaels, 4-1, aim for a win against rivals Western Mustangs at their homecoming game. After recent close losses, they seek to secure playoff home-field advantage. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Except for a tightly contested Week One loss to Windsor, the Queen’s Gaels football team has been playing near-perfect football this season.

“Defensively, we’re very disruptive right now, whether it’s getting in the backfield, creating turnovers, you know, those are the things that we’re doing really well and it’s helping us win games right now,” Gaels coach Steve Snyder said.

The Gaels hold a 4-1 record and are in a strong position to secure home-field advantage in the first round of the OUA playoffs, but that’s not guaranteed yet.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This weekend, Queen’s faces its arch-rival, the Western Mustangs, in what also happens to be the team’s homecoming game.

“Obviously, it’s a big game. They’re going to have a ton of fans down there coming off a loss, so they’re going to really want to put on a show for their fans,” said defensive back Dawson Matthews-Reid.

Story continues below advertisement

Linebacker Justin Pace emphasized the importance of staying focused. “It does feel special when we play Mustangs, but it’s just about staying level-headed and going into the week like we would normally do and not get overexcited.”

Trending Now

Queen’s has struggled against Western in recent years, including a narrow loss last season.

“I think this game is very important for us,” said H-back James Preston. “Getting over this hump is a big thing for this team, a big thing for the Brotherhood, and we need to get it done.”

“We’ve been scratching at them, clawing at them, getting closer and closer, feels like every time we play them,” Dawson-Reid added. “So, you know, we always feel like we have the ability to go in there and upset them.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in London.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices