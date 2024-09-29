Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lifestyle

Recipe: Lamb Aleppo kebabs

By Lavantine executive chef Daniel Kenney Special to Global News
Posted September 29, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Lavantine restaurant in Vancouver. View image in full screen
Lavantine restaurant in Vancouver. Lavantine
Lamb Aleppo kebabs

Sustainably raised Alberta lamb, expertly spiced and enriched with lamb fat for kebabs that are truly unforgettable.

Ingredients-

·         Coarsely ground lamb- 4 lbs (approximately 8 cups)

·         Peeled garlic- 7 teaspoons (approximately 12 cloves)

·         Cilantro- 1/4 cup, finely chopped

·         Aleppo pepper- 4 tablespoons

·         Dried mint leaves- 2 tablespoons

·         Salt- 2 teaspoons

·         Mild red pepper paste- 3/4 cup

·         Roasted cumin powder- 2 teaspoons

·         Cinnamon powder- 1/8 teaspoon

·         Fresh parsley- 1/4 cup, finely chopped

·         Lamb fat- 1 cup

·         Mild red pepper paste (2 pcs)- 2 tablespoons

·         White onion- 1 cup, finely chopped

·         Cayenne pepper- 1/2 teaspoon

·         Sumac- 1 tablespoon

·         Black pepper powder- 4 teaspoons

·         Fresh red pepper- 1 1/2 cups, finely chopped

Instructions-

  1. Prepare the Lamb and Fat- Start by grinding the lamb and creaming the lamb fat separately. Set them aside.
  2. Chop and Prepare Vegetables- Finely chop the onions, garlic, and fresh red peppers. Once chopped, use a cheesecloth to squeeze out any excess moisture from this mix to ensure a dry, flavorful kebab.
  3. Prepare Herbs- Finely chop the fresh parsley and cilantro, setting them aside for later use.
  4. Combine Ingredients- In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground lamb with all the ingredients except the lamb fat. Mix thoroughly to ensure all the flavors are well incorporated.
  5. Incorporate Lamb Fat- Carefully mix in the creamed lamb fat. Be gentle and avoid overmixing, as this can affect the texture of your kebabs.
  6. Skewer and Grill- Skewer the seasoned ground lamb onto metal skewers. Grill over a charcoal grill, ensuring even cooking and a delicious, smoky flavor.

