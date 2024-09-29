Recipe: Lamb Aleppo kebabs

Lamb Aleppo kebabs
Sustainably raised Alberta lamb, expertly spiced and enriched with lamb fat for kebabs that are truly unforgettable.
Ingredients-
· Coarsely ground lamb- 4 lbs (approximately 8 cups)
· Peeled garlic- 7 teaspoons (approximately 12 cloves)
· Cilantro- 1/4 cup, finely chopped
· Aleppo pepper- 4 tablespoons
· Dried mint leaves- 2 tablespoons
· Salt- 2 teaspoons
· Mild red pepper paste- 3/4 cup
· Roasted cumin powder- 2 teaspoons
· Cinnamon powder- 1/8 teaspoon
· Fresh parsley- 1/4 cup, finely chopped
· Lamb fat- 1 cup
· Mild red pepper paste (2 pcs)- 2 tablespoons
· White onion- 1 cup, finely chopped
· Cayenne pepper- 1/2 teaspoon
· Sumac- 1 tablespoon
· Black pepper powder- 4 teaspoons
· Fresh red pepper- 1 1/2 cups, finely chopped
Instructions-
- Prepare the Lamb and Fat- Start by grinding the lamb and creaming the lamb fat separately. Set them aside.
- Chop and Prepare Vegetables- Finely chop the onions, garlic, and fresh red peppers. Once chopped, use a cheesecloth to squeeze out any excess moisture from this mix to ensure a dry, flavorful kebab.
- Prepare Herbs- Finely chop the fresh parsley and cilantro, setting them aside for later use.
- Combine Ingredients- In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground lamb with all the ingredients except the lamb fat. Mix thoroughly to ensure all the flavors are well incorporated.
- Incorporate Lamb Fat- Carefully mix in the creamed lamb fat. Be gentle and avoid overmixing, as this can affect the texture of your kebabs.
- Skewer and Grill- Skewer the seasoned ground lamb onto metal skewers. Grill over a charcoal grill, ensuring even cooking and a delicious, smoky flavor.
