New Brunswick election: Tories accuse Liberals of plagiarizing their platform

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is accusing the Liberals of plagiarizing portions of his party’s election platform.

Higgs made the accusation today during a campaign stop in Fredericton, where he said the Liberals appear to have no new ideas for health care.

The premier cited several similarities between pledges made by both parties and then pointed to his plan to change the way doctors are paid to provide incentives for them to see more patients.

Higgs said the Liberals have copied the Tory plan, and as proof he said a Liberal document posted late Thursday on the Elections New Brunswick website includes a link to a Progressive Conservative news release about the incentives, dated Sept. 12.

The Tory leader said his party’s plan would cost $25 million, adding that the Liberals have failed to put a price tag on their pledge.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt could not be immediately reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.