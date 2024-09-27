Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick election: Tories accuse Liberals of plagiarizing their platform

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. party leaders tout health plans on campaign trail'
N.B. party leaders tout health plans on campaign trail
New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign is in full swing. And parties are touting their plans for the health-care system as they try to win over voters. Silas Brown reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is accusing the Liberals of plagiarizing portions of his party’s election platform.

Higgs made the accusation today during a campaign stop in Fredericton, where he said the Liberals appear to have no new ideas for health care.

The premier cited several similarities between pledges made by both parties and then pointed to his plan to change the way doctors are paid to provide incentives for them to see more patients.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Higgs said the Liberals have copied the Tory plan, and as proof he said a Liberal document posted late Thursday on the Elections New Brunswick website includes a link to a Progressive Conservative news release about the incentives, dated Sept. 12.

Trending Now

The Tory leader said his party’s plan would cost $25 million, adding that the Liberals have failed to put a price tag on their pledge.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Susan Holt could not be immediately reached for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices