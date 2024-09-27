4 more charged in Ontario Porsche theft, another luxury vehicle stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Four individuals, including two youths, have been charged after a video was released this month showing what police allege was a woman stealing a Porsche from someone’s driveway.

A 36-year-old man, a 21-year-old and two youths are now also facing multiple charges in connection to a Peel Regional Police investigation, which now includes a second vehicle reportedly stolen on Sept. 6.

Viral footage of the incident gained hundreds of thousands of views after it was released by Peel police on Sept. 18.

The force alleges the woman shown in the video – 18-year-old Sarah Bradshaw – can be seen driving off with a Porsche Cayenne and then backing into the owner near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

1:25 Police looking for female suspect in brazen vehicle theft

After the incident was made public, police said Bradshaw eventually turned herself in and was formally charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel police have since recovered the stolen Porsche Cayenne, and also a BMW X5, which they say is part of the same investigation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police also say four more people are facing charges in the case.

A 36-year-old police identify as Rainer Herschel Fernando is facing two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of an automobile master key and obstructing a police officer.

Rainer Herschel Fernando, 36, charged and arrested in connection to luxury vehicles’ theft. Peel Police/ Photo. Peel Regional Police -Photo

Steven Giselle Lopez, 21, is also facing possession of property obtained by crime and possession of an automobile master key, police say.

The two youths charged, whose names are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

As for Bradshaw, she was released on bail twice earlier this week and is barred from driving or possessing vehicle keys while awaiting her next court appearance.