Share

Crime

4 more charged in Ontario Porsche theft, another luxury vehicle stolen

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Alleged Ontario Porsche thief on bail faces more auto theft charges
Four individuals, including two youths, have been charged after a video was released this month showing what police allege was a woman stealing a Porsche from someone’s driveway.

A 36-year-old man, a 21-year-old and two youths are now also facing multiple charges in connection to a Peel Regional Police investigation, which now includes a second vehicle reportedly stolen on Sept. 6.

Viral footage of the incident gained hundreds of thousands of views after it was released by Peel police on Sept. 18.

The force alleges the woman shown in the video – 18-year-old Sarah Bradshaw – can be seen driving off with a Porsche Cayenne and then backing into the owner near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Police looking for female suspect in brazen vehicle theft

After the incident was made public, police said Bradshaw eventually turned herself in and was formally charged.

Peel police have since recovered the stolen Porsche Cayenne, and also a BMW X5, which they say is part of the same investigation.

Police also say four more people are facing charges in the case.

A 36-year-old police identify as Rainer Herschel Fernando is facing two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of an automobile master key and obstructing a police officer.

Mugshot of Rainer Herschel Fernando
Rainer Herschel Fernando, 36, charged and arrested in connection to luxury vehicles’ theft. Peel Police/ Photo. Peel Regional Police -Photo

Steven Giselle Lopez, 21, is also facing possession of property obtained by crime and possession of an automobile master key, police say.

The two youths charged, whose names are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

As for Bradshaw, she was released on bail twice earlier this week and is barred from driving or possessing vehicle keys while awaiting her next court appearance.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

