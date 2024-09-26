Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyer tries to explain rapper’s 1,000 baby oil bottles

Send this page to someone via email

According to a lawyer for rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, there’s likely a simple explanation for the more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil authorities seized from the musician’s home: bulk purchasing.

In a new interview with TMZ, Combs’ lawyer attempted to answer questions about the baby oil, which U.S. federal prosecutors said was seized alongside lubricant, illicit drugs and other supplies used by the rapper during so-called “freak offs.”

Authorities said the “freak offs” hosted by Combs were “elaborate and produced sex performances” that often forced or coerced victims into days-long sex acts with sex workers. The events were allegedly filmed by Combs and later used as blackmail against victims.

“They call them freak offs, but back when I was a kid in the late ’70s, they were called threesomes,” Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said.

Agnifilo was interviewed as part of an upcoming documentary project titled The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.

When asked to explain the 1,000 bottles of baby oil, Agnifilo replied, “I don’t know where the number ‘1,000’ came from.”

The detail was included in a 14-page federal indictment that was unsealed last week.

“I can’t imagine it’s thousands, and I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” Agnifilo maintained. “One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need 1,000 for.”

Agnifilo said Combs “has a big house” and often “buys in bulk.”

“I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home,” he said of his client. “Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?”

Agnifilo again repeated he did not believe there were 1,000 bottles of oil seized by authorities.

“Let’s just say it’s a lot,” he said.

According to the unsealed federal indictment, Combs’ “freak offs” often involved narcotic drugs including ketamine, ecstasy and GHB. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the drugs were used to keep victims “obedient and compliant.”

The alleged “freak offs” were often so physically demanding that Combs apparently stocked IV treatments for those who needed to recover. The music mogul was arrested on Sept. 16 on racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The I’ll Be Missing You rapper has been twice denied bail and will likely remain in custody until his trial.

Beyond the federal charges, Combs also faces several civil sexual abuse lawsuits.

The 11th accuser to sue Combs filed a lawsuit on Tuesday and alleged Combs and his head of security raped her and recorded it on video at his New York recording studio in 2001.

The first lawsuit was filed by Combs’ former girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, in November. Ventura said she endured years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Combs.

—

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.