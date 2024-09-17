Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. premier in Surrey, announcement about housing, health care expected

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'ER doctors send scathing letter to head of Fraser Health'
ER doctors send scathing letter to head of Fraser Health
Emergency room doctors at Surrey Memorial Hospital have penned a letter to the head of Fraser Health warning that 'deteriorating conditions' are 'unequivocally leading to substandard care.' Aaron McArthur reports on the troubling statistics laid out in the letter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday about housing and health care in Surrey.

This comes one day after a group of emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital sent a letter to Fraser Health CEO Victoria Lee saying deteriorating conditions at the ER are leading to substandard care for patients.

The doctors said emergency department visits have gone up by 30 per cent over the past four years while the size of the department remains unchanged.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They also said the rate of patients leaving the ER without being seen has tripled since 2020-21.

Click to play video: 'Wait time approaches 8 hours at Surrey Memorial Hospital ER'
Wait time approaches 8 hours at Surrey Memorial Hospital ER
Trending Now

“Yes there’s population growth but there’s also recruitment and retention of talent and that’s really important to recognize,” Dr. Claudine Storness-Bliss, an ob-gyn at Surrey Memorial Hospital, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s been a particular problem in Surrey because we see such a high acuity of cases, meaning complex sick people who really need help.”

Fraser Health told Global News it is reviewing the letter and that it understands the seriousness of the concerns.

It said it will be responding directly to the physicians involved.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices