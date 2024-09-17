NDP holding lead in Elmwood-Transcona byelection with most polls reported

Send this page to someone via email

The Elmwood-Transcona riding is looking like it will be staying orange.

With just over 98 per cent of polls reported in Monday’s byelection, NDP candidate Leila Dance holds a lead of more than 1,000 votes over the Conservatives and Colin Reynolds.

“I will fight for Elmwood-Transcona, I will fight for Canadians,” Dance told a packed Junction 59 Roadhouse on Regent Avenue, which served as her election night headquarters.

“I promise to make you all so proud of me and I will see you in Ottawa.”

The Liberals, represented by Ian MacIntyre, are a distant third with 1,293 votes.

A huge congratulations to @VoteLeilaDance on this big victory for working families. Our movement is growing — and we’re going to keep working for Canadians and building that movement to stop Conservative cuts before they start. Big corporations have had their governments. It’s… — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 17, 2024

The riding had been represented by Daniel Blaikie since 2015, before he stepped down earlier this year to accept a position in Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s office.

Blaikie says he’s proud of the campaign Dance ran.

“Leila’s been a fantastic candidate and I think they’re speaking to the issues that people really care about,” Blaikie said. “Leila is working to be part of a team that’s got some real results in Ottawa.”

Dance says voters have been speaking loud about what they want.

“The importance of the things the NDP stands for, making sure we have a good health-care system, making sure we have affordable groceries, making sure we have affordable living,” Dance said. “I’m super excited the voters here aligned with my values and what I want to do.”