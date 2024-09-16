Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer suffers deep cuts from broken glass window while on call

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 16, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
The scene where a Toronto police officer suffered cuts from a broken window that required surgery. View image in full screen
The scene where a Toronto police officer suffered cuts from a broken window that required surgery. Global News
A Toronto police officer has been rushed into surgery after he was seriously cut on a broken glass window during an incident in The Annex.

Police said officers were sent to respond to a person-in-crisis report after 1 p.m. Monday near the Spadina Road and Dupont Street intersection.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the scene, an officer was cut in the arm with glass and sustained serious injuries, police said. Paramedics told Global News he was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police had initially said they believed the incident was a “slashing” but later determined the officer’s injuries were sustained from a broken window. They did not say how he was injured but confirmed he was not pushed.

The Toronto Police Association said the officer who was injured is part of the mobile crisis intervention team. He was reported to be undergoing surgery around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said a woman was arrested at the scene but her charges did not relate to the officer’s injuries.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

