Toronto police officer suffers deep cuts from broken glass window while on call

A Toronto police officer has been rushed into surgery after he was seriously cut on a broken glass window during an incident in The Annex.

Police said officers were sent to respond to a person-in-crisis report after 1 p.m. Monday near the Spadina Road and Dupont Street intersection.

At the scene, an officer was cut in the arm with glass and sustained serious injuries, police said. Paramedics told Global News he was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police had initially said they believed the incident was a “slashing” but later determined the officer’s injuries were sustained from a broken window. They did not say how he was injured but confirmed he was not pushed.

The Toronto Police Association said the officer who was injured is part of the mobile crisis intervention team. He was reported to be undergoing surgery around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said a woman was arrested at the scene but her charges did not relate to the officer’s injuries.