Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious deaths of two N.S. men were the result of homicide, suicide: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 4:05 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Nova Scotia say the suspicious deaths of two men earlier this month was the result of a homicide and death by self-inflicted injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
RCMP in Nova Scotia say the suspicious deaths of two men earlier this month was the result of a homicide and death by self-inflicted injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia RCMP say their investigation into two suspicious deaths earlier this month has concluded that one man died by homicide and the other by suicide.

The bodies of two men, aged 40 and 73, were found in a home in Windsor, N.S., on Sept. 3.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the province’s medical examiner determined the 40-year-old man was killed and the 73-year-old man killed himself.

They say the two men were members of the same family.

Trending Now

No arrests or charges are anticipated, and the names of the deceased will not be released.

RCMP say they will not be releasing any further details out of respect for the family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices