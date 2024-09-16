Cousin of Lloydminster homicide victims says men ‘had good hearts’

Send this page to someone via email

A cousin of three men found dead in a Lloydminster home last week says her family is still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“They had good hearts. They were friendly,” Mary-Anne Parkhurst said.

“Cousin Brent was funny. They were all fun to be around. They just didn’t deserve what happened.”

Just after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Brent Peters, 66, and his two sons Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32 were found dead inside a home in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue, which is on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

View image in full screen Matthew Peters (top L), Brent Peters (top R) and Brennan Peters (bottom R) were found dead inside a Lloydminster home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Courtesy / Mary-Anne Parkhurst

RCMP said they responded to a “call of a well-being check” at the home, and the trio was found dead inside.

Police said there is no risk to the public and this appears to be a targeted, isolated incident. The suspect, or suspects, involved in the case remains on the loose.

“We understand the concern this incident has raised within the community,” Lloydminster RCMP said in a media release on Monday.

“Please be assured that our officers are fully committed to solving this case and bringing those responsible to justice. While the investigation is ongoing, we want to emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Parkhurst said she found out about her cousins’ deaths on social media.

“I was actually sleeping and I got up to feed my three-month-old son and I opened Facebook and that’s where we found the news,” she said. “It was upsetting to find out it was on social media before everyone else got to know about it.”

Parkhurst said she was closer with the Peters when she was younger, then they lost contact for a bit before reconnecting more recently.

“They were good to be around and friendly and we got along well,” she said.

“It’s a lot more harder now that there’s three of them. It’s a family and not just one.”

Parkhurst said the men’s deaths have been particularly difficult on members of the family who are closer to the victims.

“They’re pretty upset about what happened and they didn’t really say too much because they’re at a loss about everything as well.”

Police have not released many details about the crime or how the men were killed. Autopsies were scheduled for late last week.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to contact the Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

View image in full screen RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News

View image in full screen RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News

View image in full screen RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News

View image in full screen RCMP investigate after three people were found dead in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue in Lloydminster, Alta. Jasmine King / Global News