Central Europe floods pound cities, kill 17 as mass evacuations underway

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rains and floods have hit large swaths of Central Europe, with authorities urging people to follow emergency evacuation orders.

At least 17 people are dead across Central Europe from the floods, according to Reuters. Poland and the Czech Republic are especially hard-hit. While the floodwaters are receding in some areas, others are still bracing as rivers rise and residents of some of the regions already hit in Poland are describing the damage.

Polish resident Szymon Krzysztan, 16, standing in the town square of Ladek Zdroj, described losses from the floods as “unimaginable.”

“It’s a city like in an apocalypse. … It’s a ghost town,” Krzystan told Reuters.

Jerzy Adamczyk, 70, told Reuters the scene was like “Armeggedon.”

“It literally ripped out everything because we don’t have a single bridge,” Adamczyk said. “In Ladek, all bridges have disappeared. We are practically cut off from the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A car is stuck on a river bank after recent floods in Domasov, Czech Republic, on Monday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

Flood conditions were seen in 207 locations across the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a post on social media.

“Evacuations are underway in Opava, Krnov, Ostrava, Jeseník, Frýdlantsk and other places. Over 12,000 people were evacuated. A state of danger was declared in Frýdlantska,” Fiala said on X, adding that firefighters had intervened in 7,884 incidents since the floods began.

View image in full screen An aerial view of a flooded neighborhood in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Monday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic).

Fiala visited the town of Jesenik, one of the hardest hit places, and said the worst was behind them. In his social media post, he said the rain had decreased on Sunday evening and weakened temporarily.

Story continues below advertisement

Mass evacuations are underway across the region. Fiala urged people in the Czech Republic to listen to instructions from their mayors and local authorities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The situation is really dangerous and cannot be underestimated. Unfortunately, we encounter cases where people refuse to evacuate. Then there are problems and situations that are very difficult to solve. I also ask everyone not to take unnecessary risks,” he said in the post.

Following an emergency government meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a state of natural disaster in the flooded areas to facilitate evacuation and rescue operations, as well as to expedite financial support for the victims.

View image in full screen Residents ride bicycles through a flooded street in Litovel, Czech Republic, on Monday. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

Tusk told a news conference that the Finance Ministry has so far earmarked 1 billion zlotys (US$258,000) for immediate payouts.

Water levels have subsided, leaving streets covered in debris and mud, damaged bridges and some burst dams and embankments. Schools and offices in the affected areas were closed Monday and drinking water and food were being delivered by trucks. Many Polish cities, including Warsaw, have called for food donations for flood survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen River Wien floods its banks next to tracks and a closed subway station in the west of Vienna, Austria, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader).

Experts are warning of a flood threat in Opole, a city of some 130,000 residents, where the Oder River has reached high levels and started bursting its banks at some points. Concerns have also been raised in the city of Wroclaw, home to about 640,000 residents, where the flooding was expected on Wednesday. The city suffered a disastrous flood in 1997 and the trauma is still present there.

View image in full screen A man stands in waist-deep water that has flooded the streets and houses in the town of Kłodzko, in Poland’s southwest, on Sunday after days of unusually heavy rain. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki).

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán cancelled his planned foreign engagements.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor of Budapest warned residents close to the Danube of rising water levels and of road and public transit closures in the area.

View image in full screen Workers of the Budapest Sewage Works build barriers with sandbags against flood water on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP).

“According to the latest forecasts, the water level of the Danube will rise by one metre per day from Monday,” Mayor Gergely Karácson said in a Facebook post.

He added that a parking ban was in place in low-lying areas near the Danube, with the city using sandbags to curtail the flooding.

View image in full screen A view of a flooded area at the Romai Part (Roman Beach) in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP).

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters