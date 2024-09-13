Crash at gas station closes stretch of Portage Avenue: police

See more sharing options

A stretch of Portage Avenue is closed Friday morning due to a crash at a gas station near the intersection of Portage and Bedson Street.

Winnipeg police said Portage is fully closed between Cavalier Drive and David Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

PORTAGE & BEDSON

Portage is fully closed between Cavalier and David due to an MVC. Emergency crews on scene. Avoid the area and expect delays. #WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) September 13, 2024

Few details are available, but police said there are injuries and that the incident involved a pickup truck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.