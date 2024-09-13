Crash at gas station closes stretch of Portage Avenue: police

A stretch of Portage Avenue is closed Friday morning due to a crash at a gas station near the intersection of Portage and Bedson Street.
Winnipeg police said Portage is fully closed between Cavalier Drive and David Street.
Few details are available, but police said there are injuries and that the incident involved a pickup truck.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.
Highway crash investigations continue
