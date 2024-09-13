Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash at gas station closes stretch of Portage Avenue: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
Police are investigating a crash at a Portage Avenue gas station. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a crash at a Portage Avenue gas station. Michael Draven / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stretch of Portage Avenue is closed Friday morning due to a crash at a gas station near the intersection of Portage and Bedson Street.

Winnipeg police said Portage is fully closed between Cavalier Drive and David Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Few details are available, but police said there are injuries and that the incident involved a pickup truck.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

Click to play video: 'Highway crash investigations continue'
Highway crash investigations continue

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices