Canada

‘Largely fictitious.’ Immigration minister criticizes New Brunswick premier’s claims

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Asylum seeker claims in Canada reach record high'
Asylum seeker claims in Canada reach record high
With Canada's recent population surge being mostly tied to immigration, the federal government has made some policy changes to try to crack down on how people enter Canada. Mackenzie Gray explains how those changes haven't stopped asylum seeker claims from reaching record highs, and why those numbers could grow if former U.S. president Donald Trump returns to the White House – Jul 23, 2024
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says claims by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are “largely fictitious.”

Miller says the federal government won’t force provinces to accept asylum seekers without compensation or their consent.

Late Wednesday, Higgs posted a message on social media saying New Brunswick is a welcoming province, but he said accepting so many asylum seekers would stretch health care, education and housing resources.

Speaking at a Liberal caucus meeting in British Columbia, Miller called Higgs’s remarks “highly irresponsible,” adding that he didn’t want the issue to be politicized.

Miller says the federal government has been modelling what a “fair distribution” of asylum seekers would look like.

He says smaller provinces have a responsibility to take in asylum seekers to lower the pressure on Ontario and Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

