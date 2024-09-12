Body found alongside road east of Calgary prompts homicide probe: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the death of a person whose body was found by emergency responders on the side of a road east of Calgary early Wednesday.

In a news release, police said that while an autopsy will be performed in Calgary on Thursday, investigators believe the person found was the victim of a homicide.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the area of Township Road 233 near Highway 791 at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a fire there while driving past. Police did not say if the body they found was inside a vehicle or building.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have dash-camera footage and was in this area between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” police said. “RCMP is also seeking to speak with anyone who has dash-camera footage and was driving west or east between those times on Highway 560, west of the Glenmore and Stoney Trail overpass.

Story continues below advertisement

“RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and do not believe there is any danger to the public.”

Anyone with information can call the Strathmore RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.