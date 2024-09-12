Body found alongside road east of Calgary prompts homicide probe: RCMP

The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the death of a person whose body was found by emergency responders on the side of a road east of Calgary early Wednesday.
In a news release, police said that while an autopsy will be performed in Calgary on Thursday, investigators believe the person found was the victim of a homicide.
According to the RCMP, officers were called to the area of Township Road 233 near Highway 791 at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a fire there while driving past. Police did not say if the body they found was inside a vehicle or building.
“RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have dash-camera footage and was in this area between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” police said. “RCMP is also seeking to speak with anyone who has dash-camera footage and was driving west or east between those times on Highway 560, west of the Glenmore and Stoney Trail overpass.
“RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and do not believe there is any danger to the public.”
Anyone with information can call the Strathmore RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.
