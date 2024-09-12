Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Body found alongside road east of Calgary prompts homicide probe: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
The RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the death of a person whose body was found by emergency responders on the side of a road east of Calgary early Wednesday.

In a news release, police said that while an autopsy will be performed in Calgary on Thursday, investigators believe the person found was the victim of a homicide.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to the area of Township Road 233 near Highway 791 at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a fire there while driving past. Police did not say if the body they found was inside a vehicle or building.

Get breaking National news

“RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have dash-camera footage and was in this area between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.,” police said. “RCMP is also seeking to speak with anyone who has dash-camera footage and was driving west or east between those times on Highway 560, west of the Glenmore and Stoney Trail overpass.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“RCMP believe this was a targeted attack and do not believe there is any danger to the public.”

Anyone with information can call the Strathmore RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

