Canada

Trudeau is ‘radioactive,’ says NDP MP as party caucus retreat begins

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NDP vague on supporting early election after ending Liberal support'
NDP vague on supporting early election after ending Liberal support
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had fighting words against both the Conservatives and Liberals after ending his party's supply and confidence deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government — but it remains unclear if Singh will try to force an early election. David Akin explains why the NDP may not be eager for such a move anytime soon, and what their sudden exit might mean for future Liberal policy.
New Democrats are gathering in Montreal for a strategy session before the return of Parliament next week and after distancing themselves from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose name one NDP MP described as “radioactive.”

Last week, the NDP scrapped their supply and confidence agreement propping up the Liberal minority government.

“In my neck of the woods, it’s fair to say my folks are pretty happy we put some distance between us and the Liberals. Justin Trudeau’s name is very radioactive in my parts of the country,” said NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, who represents the Vancouver Island riding of Cowichan—Malahat—Langford.

Click to play video: 'Mark Carney joins Liberals as special advisor to Trudeau'
Mark Carney joins Liberals as special advisor to Trudeau

The New Democrats’ three-day caucus retreat kicked off Tuesday, where MacGregor and other MPs welcomed the end of the deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver-area NDP MP Don Davies says he’s spoken to constituents who “completely” understand the party’s decision to back away from the agreement.

“The Trudeau government is not going to bring them the change they need and neither will Pierre Poilievre,” he told reporters in Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford weighs in on timing of federal election'
Doug Ford weighs in on timing of federal election
The New Democrats are holding their caucus retreat in one of two cities where they’re looking to win byelections on Sept. 16.

The party is trying to hold on to a seat in the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood-Transcona, and hopes to secure the Liberal stronghold of Lasalle-Emard-Verdun in Montreal.

Quebec’s only NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice says severing ties will boost the New Democrats’ chances in both races.

“I think it’s going to help us everywhere,” said Boulerice on his way into caucus. “The Liberals are not delivering. They are not making it feel that they’ve got [people’s] backs.”
