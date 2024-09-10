Trudeau is ‘radioactive,’ says NDP MP as party caucus retreat begins

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrats are gathering in Montreal for a strategy session before the return of Parliament next week and after distancing themselves from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose name one NDP MP described as “radioactive.”

Last week, the NDP scrapped their supply and confidence agreement propping up the Liberal minority government.

“In my neck of the woods, it’s fair to say my folks are pretty happy we put some distance between us and the Liberals. Justin Trudeau’s name is very radioactive in my parts of the country,” said NDP MP Alistair MacGregor, who represents the Vancouver Island riding of Cowichan—Malahat—Langford.

The New Democrats’ three-day caucus retreat kicked off Tuesday, where MacGregor and other MPs welcomed the end of the deal.

Vancouver-area NDP MP Don Davies says he’s spoken to constituents who “completely” understand the party’s decision to back away from the agreement.

“The Trudeau government is not going to bring them the change they need and neither will Pierre Poilievre,” he told reporters in Montreal.

The New Democrats are holding their caucus retreat in one of two cities where they’re looking to win byelections on Sept. 16.

The party is trying to hold on to a seat in the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood-Transcona, and hopes to secure the Liberal stronghold of Lasalle-Emard-Verdun in Montreal.

Quebec’s only NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice says severing ties will boost the New Democrats’ chances in both races.

“I think it’s going to help us everywhere,” said Boulerice on his way into caucus. “The Liberals are not delivering. They are not making it feel that they’ve got [people’s] backs.”