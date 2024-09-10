NDP caucus meets to chart path beyond supply-and-confidence deal

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrats are huddling in Montreal to strategize a new path forward ahead of the fall parliamentary session — one that doesn’t include the Liberals at their hips and ideally makes them a credible alternative to the Conservatives at the next election.

The three-day caucus retreat kicking off Tuesday comes less than a week after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced the end of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals.

It’s also taking place in one of the two cities where the NDP is hoping to win a byelection on Sept. 16.

Singh said on Wednesday that he had “ripped up” the agreement with the governing Liberals, and tried to position himself as the progressive alternative to Pierre Poilievre. He argued the Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians and not able to stop the Conservatives.

Kathleen Monk, a former NDP strategist and director of communications for Jack Layton, said New Democrats are likely walking into the retreat feeling “energized.”

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s opportunity for New Democrats,” Monk said. “I think being unshackled (from) this agreement, helps put them on a path where Canadians can actually consider them for government.”

0:44 Singh says Liberal-NDP deal ‘accomplished a lot’ for Canada, 1 day after he ‘ripped up’ agreement

NDP MP Heather McPherson said she and her colleagues will be focused on pinning down the party’s priorities ahead of the fall parliamentary session after spending a summer talking to Canadians.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Clear priorities for us are going to be around health care, around housing, Indigenous justice, the climate crisis, the genocide in Gaza,” said McPherson, who also serves as the party’s foreign affairs critic.

“But I think the big one for us is going to be strategizing on how we bring forward that case to Canadians, that we can beat the Conservatives.”

Monk said the NDP’s decision to pull out of the deal coincides with a number of key votes they’re hoping to win. That includes federal byelections in the Winnipeg riding of Elmwood—Transcona and LaSalle—Émard—Verdun in Montreal, as well as upcoming provincial elections in B.C., Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

The move also comes ahead of the return to the House of Commons, also on Sept. 16.

“It’s critical that in the lead-up to the next election, whenever that is … that there is that differentiation,” Monk said about the NDP’s effort to distance itself from the Liberal government.

As MPs gear up for the return of a traditional minority government, the NDP says it plans to decide whether it supports the Liberal government’s agenda one vote at a time.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have dismissed the NDP move as a “stunt” and have been taunting Singh to trigger an election.

1:25 ‘He wants his pension’: Doug Ford accuses NDP’s Singh of being a ‘greedy politician’

It’s widely expected the Conservatives will bring forward a non-confidence vote in the fall, which would trigger an election if the majority of MPs vote in favour of it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to take every vote as it comes,” McPherson said. “We’re not going to allow Pierre Poilievre to use his shenanigans and ill behaviour within the House of Commons to push us to do anything.”

When asked whether any of her colleagues thought it was a bad idea to leave the deal with the Liberals, McPherson did not directly respond.

“Well … it’s caucus. We have lots of robust conversations and lots of thoughts around, what is the best thing for our communities,” she said.

Monk said the NDP need to come out of the retreat with an agenda and a clear message that dispels the “myth” that Conservatives will help Canadians get ahead, while presenting the NDP as a viable alternative to the Liberals.

“Jagmeet Singh hasn’t been punching through in the way that he needs to if we’re going to actually make gains in the next election,” she said.