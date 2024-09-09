Menu

Canada

Winnipeg ‘Giveaway Weekend’ around corner, city lays out some reminders

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
If you find that you have plenty of items in good condition that you don't plan on using again, you can find a new home for them when Winnipeg's giveaway weekend returns. View image in full screen
If you find that you have plenty of items in good condition that you don't plan on using again, you can find a new home for them when Winnipeg's giveaway weekend returns. Global News / File
Looking to clear out some garage space, or thrift some free household items? Winnipeg’s next curbside Giveaway Weekend is just around the corner.

On Sept 14 and 15, city officials said residents can put well-kept items on the curb in front of their homes.

Items should be marked as free and any leftover items must be removed Sunday evening, the city said.

Thrifters are also reminded to obey traffic laws, stay off private lawns and gardens, and check items to make sure they’re safe and in good condition.

“Giveaway Weekend is not only about decluttering items, it’s about reducing the waste in our landfills by giving others the opportunity to reuse unwanted treasures,” said Evan Duncan, chairperson of the standing policy committee on water and waste, and environment.

“I encourage residents to take time to go through their belongings and consider whether or not it can be rehomed. This is another way Winnipeggers can do their part to protect the environment,” he said.

More information about the weekend and what to do with leftover items can be found online at winnipeg.ca/giveawayweekend.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

