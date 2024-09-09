Winnipeg ‘Giveaway Weekend’ around corner, city lays out some reminders

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to clear out some garage space, or thrift some free household items? Winnipeg’s next curbside Giveaway Weekend is just around the corner.

On Sept 14 and 15, city officials said residents can put well-kept items on the curb in front of their homes.

Items should be marked as free and any leftover items must be removed Sunday evening, the city said.

Thrifters are also reminded to obey traffic laws, stay off private lawns and gardens, and check items to make sure they’re safe and in good condition.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Giveaway Weekend is not only about decluttering items, it’s about reducing the waste in our landfills by giving others the opportunity to reuse unwanted treasures,” said Evan Duncan, chairperson of the standing policy committee on water and waste, and environment.

“I encourage residents to take time to go through their belongings and consider whether or not it can be rehomed. This is another way Winnipeggers can do their part to protect the environment,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the weekend and what to do with leftover items can be found online at winnipeg.ca/giveawayweekend.