Crime

Man dead, police officer injured in shooting on Saskatchewan First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2024 12:30 pm
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/JJF
A man is dead and a police officer is in hospital after a shooting in central Saskatchewan Sunday morning.

Shellbrook RCMP say officers were called out to a reported assault at Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, located about 65 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

Mounties say when they arrived and approached a residence, they had a confrontation with an adult male, which led officers to seek cover and the man fled inside the home with children in it.

The scene was secured, and during the police response, police say a firearm was discharged and the adult male was injured.

Officers initiated life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived, but the resident of the First Nation was later pronounced dead at the scene. A police officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

