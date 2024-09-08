Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgarians embrace final days of summer temperatures amid continued water restrictions

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted September 8, 2024 7:43 pm
2 min read
Calgarians find ways to beat the heat on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgarians find ways to beat the heat on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Global News Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As we near the middle of September temperatures continue to feel more like we’re still in the middle of July.  Since Thursday, temperatures have remained well above seasonal in Calgary, including breaking a longstanding heat record on Friday afternoon.

Calgarians, however, are leaning into the heat, taking opportunities to enjoy being either out on or along the shores of the Bow River.

Calgary resident Steven Shepard says he is appreciating the hotter temperatures while they last.

“I’m actually enjoying it quite well. The heat has been nice, especially with our winters being so harsh,” Shepard said. “Usually I’ll try to get my errands done early in the morning, or I’ll go for a bike ride.”

Despite the hotter temperatures, Calgary’s overall water usage dropped by 9 million litres on Saturday for a total of 496 million litres of water. That brings water consumption down from “unsustainable” levels to “strained.”

Story continues below advertisement
Calgarians embrace final days of summer temperatures amid continued water restrictions - image View image in full screen
City of Calgary

City of Calgary potable water demand dashboard for Sept. 8, 2024.

City of Calgary director of climate and environment Carolyn Bowen thanked Calgarians for doing more to reduce water use, but stressed more needs to be done to prevent further strain on city infrastructure.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Over the past few days we have experienced two significant issues: a pump failure and a malfunctioning component in our treatment process,” explained Bowen. “The team responded swiftly to address these concerns, but these incidents highlight the risks with maintaining high operational pressure over extended periods.”

Trending Now

As of Saturday, the number of bylaw complaints increased to 1,73 residential, 262 commercial and 115 multi-family, with four violation tickets being issued, raising the total to 26.

Bowen says ongoing repairs remain on schedule with one section nearly completed.

Story continues below advertisement

“On sites one to four, which are located on 33rd Ave N.W., and at Shouldice Park, we have completed all 12 pipe repairs,” Bowen said. “We are now in the final stages of backfilling and paving to bring the road back online.”

City of Calgary feeder main repair milestones as of Sept. 8, 2024. View image in full screen
City of Calgary feeder main repair milestones as of Sept. 8, 2024. City of Calgary

The city expects the remainder of the Bearspaw feeder main repairs to be completed by Sept. 23.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices