Crime

Ontario woman charged for making shooting threat at Oshawa school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2024 2:00 pm
1 min read
A closeup of a Durham Regional Police patch. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
An 18-year-old college student is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly made a social media post threatening to carry out a school shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they were contacted by the RCMP on Thursday after the Mounties intercepted what they described as a concerning Snapchat message.

Police say the post indicated a desire to initiate a shooting at a school in Oshawa, though they did not specify which one.

Investigators say they traced the message back to an 18-year-old Durham College student and arrested her on campus without incident.

Police say they later searched her home in Whitby and seized 18 firearms, five airsoft guns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, all of which they say were acquired and stored legally.

The woman is facing one charge of uttering threats.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

