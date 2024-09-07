Edmonton Elks look for their first Labour Day series sweep in 20 years

Send this page to someone via email

The hottest team in the CFL right now is the Edmonton Elks, which is remarkable considering their 0-7 start to the season.

The Elks will look for their fifth win in their last six games on Saturday when they host the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Rematch from Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks won the first half of the Labour Day series with a rare win on Labour Day Monday. Their 35-20 win is just their second win on Labour Day since the 2012 season. The Elks will look for their first sweep of the series since 2004.

Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson expects a better Stampeders team for the rematch and discusses how much tweaking you can do in a short week

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU6621975211

A win would move the Elks into sole possession of fourth place in the West Division. A win would also secure the season-series with the Stamps with one game left to play on October 12 in Calgary. The Elks are 3-2 against West Divison opponents this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson says he’s happy the work the team is putting in is now leading to wins to the tune of four victories in the last five games

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU9841362996

Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson passed for a career-high 486 yards on Monday. Receiver Tevin Jones caught five passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Jones has recorded 549 yards on just 20 catches and leads the league is yards per catch at 27.5 yards. The Elks rushed for over 100 yards as a team for five straight games and is averaging 168.6 yards over their last five games.

Elks receiver Tevin Jones has 549 yards receiving in just five games including a league-leading 27.5 yards per catch. He started the season on special teams and says he just wanted to contribute in any way he could

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU1485218671

The Elks lost starting defensive end Noah Taylor early on Monday to a shoulder injury and has been placed on the six-game injured list. Kicker Boris Bede will return to the lineup after being benched on Monday for Dean Faithfull who comes off the roster. Global linebacker Les Mauro will be added to help on special teams.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Story continues below advertisement

Running back: Javon Leake

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Hergy Mayala, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Curtis, J-Min Pelley, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief.

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can hear the Labour Day Rematch between the Elks and Stampeders on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 3:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Former EE offensive lineman Gord Hinse will provide analysis from the Elks sidelines.