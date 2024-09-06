Stampeders making change at quarterback with eyes on avenging loss to Elks

Send this page to someone via email

As the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders prep for Saturday’s Labour Day Classic rematch, the fortunes of their veteran quarterbacks are trending in opposite directions.

Elks’ pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson has re-established himself as the No. 1 choice in Edmonton. Meanwhile, the Stampeders have decided to demote Jake Maier.

Bethel-Thompson was in vintage form in the Elks’ 35-20 Labour Day win over Calgary, throwing for 486 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Maier threw four interceptions, and the Stamps’ offensive unit generated just one of the team’s two touchdowns.

When the Stamps practised Thursday, four quarterbacks all got a look from coach Dave Dickenson. On Friday, Logan Bonner was at the top of the quarterback depth chart, with Maier relegated to the backup role.

Bonner has completed eight passes for 94 yards this year as a backup.

Dickenson said there could be a chance that short-yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens could get more reps. Matt Shiltz is on the injured list but was a full participant in practice this week. He was listed as questionable but wasn’t on the Stamps’ depth chart.

“I did rep a lot of people today,” Dickenson said after Thursday’s practice. “I’ve got faith in Jake – you guys know I do. But I’ve got to explore a little bit.

“Matt’s trying to get in the mix, as well. Tommy wants a package. Logan has shown up and looked good from the get-go. I’m just trying to have the best roster I can.”

The Elks (4-8), once left for dead at the bottom of the Western standings, are very much alive in a division where a .500 record gets you first place. They can pass Calgary (4-7) in the standings if they win Saturday’s rematch at Commonwealth Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bethel-Thompson is looking like the quarterback who won a Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts two seasons ago. It’s a far cry from when he heard boos as the Elks started the season 0-7, and he lost the starting job to Tre Ford.

Bethel-Thompson got the starter’s job back in mid-August when Ford went down with a rib injury. Ford is healthy again, but head coach Jarious Jackson has kept Bethel-Thompson atop the depth chart.

“We’ve got some tweaks, but it’s not a full wholesale change,” said Jackson, who, like Dickenson, instituted a two-game plan ahead of Labour Day, knowing the teams only had five days between Monday’s tilt in Calgary and Saturday’s rematch in Edmonton.

Bethel-Thompson said he’s developed a comfort level with the Elks big-three receivers — Tevin Jones, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Eugene Lewis.

“I’m a rep guy. The more reps I can get throwing to a guy, the more comfortable I get,” Bethel-Thompson said. “I’m a feel thrower. So, I throw off of guys’ body languages, and we’ve got a great receiving corps and great (running) backs.”

Gittens hauled in 115 receiving yards on Monday, while Lewis had 112 and a touchdown. And Jones, who has quickly become one of the league’s top big-play threats, went off for 205 yards and two majors.

“I love it here, so far it’s been great,” said Jones, who played the past two years in Saskatchewan but had nowhere near the impact he’s having in Edmonton. “I can’t wait for this game and watch the stands go crazy when we score — and we win.”

While the Elks are soaring, the Stamps are licking their wounds. Dickenson admitted that it’s not easy changing the team’s mindset after a resounding loss to their fiercest rivals.

“We’re trying to flush the negativity,” said Dickenson. “It’s hard. It’s out there. I told the guys we’re playing and coaching the game we love for a living. We also understand that losing can have an effect on that — your livelihood.

“We’ve got to get back to our winning ways.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've got to get back to our winning ways."

“They’re going to come back with a vengeance, they’re going to come back with a purpose,” Bethel-Thompson said of the Stamps. “It’s really hard to beat a really good team back-to-back weeks.”

Home stretch

Because of big concerts — Pink and Metallica — scheduled at Commonwealth in August, the Elks have played just five games at home so far. That means four of their last six are at home.

Reed released

The Stampeders released American defensive back Kenyon Reed this week. The rookie played three games this season for Calgary.