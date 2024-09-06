Elks’ revival of their CFL season unfolding just as Tevin Jones resurrects his football career

Send this page to someone via email

There is an air of excitement among Edmonton football fans this week as the Elks prepare to host the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, a chance to repeat their dominant performance against their provincial rivals in Monday’s Labour Day Classic.

“It’s the battle of Alberta — I’m glad to be a part of it,” Elks receiver Tevin Jones told Global News.

"I can't wait for the game and to watch the stands go crazy when we score and we win."

Jones, who signed a contract with Edmonton in June, has reason to be eager for Saturday afternoon’s matchup — he scored two touchdowns in Monday’s offensive outburst at McMahon Stadium and also racked up 208 receiving yards, more than he has ever recorded in a single game in his CFL career.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson was the one throwing Jones the ball in the team’s 35-20 win. The Elks quarterback threw for an impressive 486 yards in the game and told Global News that Jones’ veteran presence has been a welcome addition to the team.

“He does everything with poise, with calm (and) with intensity,” Bethel-Thompson said.

"He's played the game a long time so he understands where to be at the right time."

Jones has spent time with two other CFL clubs and five NFL teams but has never spent time with one professional organization for an extended period of time. He said before signing with the Elks, he reflected on his career and what comes next.

“Things were kind of looking down for me, and honestly I was thinking about not playing anymore,” he said. “But I stuck with it, prayed about it (and) talked to my mom and my family.”

Things certainly do not look down these days for Jones’ career. While he has played 10 games for the Elks this season, he has only played the last five on offence. In that time, the Elks have won four of five games, an impressive turnaround after beginning the season with an 0-7 record.

Jones has put up more than 100 receiving yards in three of the past five games.

Edmonton’s interim head coach Jarious Jackson spoke about the 31-year-old Mississippi native’s versatility and how it has benefited the Elks.

“Tevin just does what’s asked of him — whatever the play calls for,” Jackson said. “If you want him to play special teams or if you want him to play defence, he’s the type of guy who will do whatever it takes.”

Jones expressed appreciation for being able to continue his football career in Alberta.

“I’m glad to be here in Edmonton,” he said.

“I love it here. So far it’s been great.”

Kickoff for the Elks (4-8) game against the Stampeders (4-7) on Saturday will be at 5 p.m. You can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED, beginning with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

— with files from Global News’ Slav Kornik

