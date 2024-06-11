Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks sign wide receiver Tevin Jones

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 3:34 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Tevin Jones (14) stiff arms Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Josh Valentine-Turner (39) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Sunday, August 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Tevin Jones (14) stiff arms Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Josh Valentine-Turner (39) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina on Sunday, August 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
As the Edmonton Elks prepare to face the Montreal Alouettes for their second game of the CFL season, the club announced Tuesday that it has signed a player that was released by the Quebec club earlier this year.

In a news release, the Elks said the club has signed wide receiver Tevin Jones, who accumulated 65 catches, 882 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 17 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season.

The 31-year-old American began his CFL career with the Roughriders in 2022. Before that, he had stints with several NFL teams and played five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

The Elks will face the Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. local time.

Edmonton will look to bounce back after losing its home opener 29-21 to the Roughriders on Saturday.

The Alouettes won their first and only game of the season so far last week when they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 27-12.

That game was a rematch of the 2023 Grey Cup game in which the Alouettes emerged victorious.

