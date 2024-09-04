Edmonton Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson lead way for CFL honour roll for Week 13

A career-high for Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has him on top of the CFL-Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for Week 13.

Bethel-Thompson recorded 486 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes in the Elks 35-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Labour Day.

Bethel-Thompson averaged 13 yards per completion in the win and recorded six completions of 30 yards or more. He is the top-graded quarterback by PFF for Week 13 at 90.2.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Over his last three games, Bethel-Thompson has recorded 920 passing yards and thrown for seven touchdown passes to no interceptions. He is third in the CFL in passing yards with 2,879 and is second in the league in touchdown passes with 17.

Receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was graded as the top receiver for Week 13 (80.0). Gittens Jr. caught seven passes for 115 yards while catching two passes of 30 yards or more and making two second down conversion catches. Gittens Jr. is second on the Elks and 12th in the CFL in receiving with 610 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the Elks in second down conversion catches with 24.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks will host the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Rematch on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick-off will be at 5 p.m., live coverage on 630 CHED will begin with Countdown to Kick-off at 3:30 p.m.