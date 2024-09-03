Struggling Stampeders can’t keep up with the Joneses or Elks in 35-20 Labour Day loss

Send this page to someone via email

A memorable performance by receiver Tevin Jones led the Edmonton Elks to a big Labour Day Classic victory.

Jones caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson as the Elks beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-20 on Monday in front of 28,467 fans at McMahon Stadium.

But it was an 81-yard run by Jones after he picked up a fumble by teammate Eugene Lewis that set up a timely touchdown by backup quarterback Dakota Prukop.

“I feel like my whole life is a movie and right now this is my favourite part,” said Jones, who had five catches for 107 yards in addition to his 81-yard ramble to Calgary’s one-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

“As life keeps going, this is my favourite part and it just keeps building and building. I’m just glad to be here. There’s a lot more to come, so we’re good.”

Bethel-Thompson, who completed 25-of-36 passes for 486 yards, had high praise for Jones after the Elks’ third win in their past four games.

“He’s the dragon, man,” Bethel-Thompson said. “He’s living right now and we’re riding his wave. He’s got a unique ability just to be a great person, bring the right energy, find the right vibration and ride the wave. We’ll ride his coattails so I’m happy he’s with us.”

Lewis also had a receiving touchdown for the Elks (4-8), who had lost the previous two Labour Day Classic games — and 10 of the last 11 — to their provincial rivals.

“Some guys are old enough, but some guys are too young to understand how big of a win that was,” said Edmonton coach Jarious Jackson. “It’s hard to come in and win down here in McMahon Stadium anytime, let alone on Labour Day.

“Labour Day, it’s even that much harder and especially with (Calgary coach) Dave (Dickenson) and his crew coming off a bye week. They normally don’t lose in situations like this. I’m just so proud of our guys and how hard they fought.”

Dean Faithfull kicked a field goal and a single for the Elks, while punter Jake Julien booted three singles.

Jake Maier tossed a touchdown pass to Kylin Hill in a losing cause for the Stampeders (4-7), who have dropped three straight games.

“We got whooped,” said Stamps linebacker Micah Awe. “They not only won more plays than we did, they won a lot more plays than we did.

“We weren’t prepared — we weren’t ready. And they were prepared — they were ready.”

Peyton Logan returned a punt 104 yards for a touchdown, while Rene Paredes kicked a pair of field goals, including the longest one of his CFL career from 57 yards out.

Maier, who completed 22-of-34 passes for 297 yards, had a rough outing as he was picked off four times, including twice by Loucheiz Purifoy and twice by Devodric Bynum

“There’s no way to positively paint four interceptions, there’s really not,” Maier said. “And we got what we deserved because of it.”

Julien accounted for all of the scoring in the first quarter as he kicked an 87-yard punt single followed by one that travelled 74 yards.

Faithfull put the Elks up 5-0 at 3:03 of the second quarter with a 41-yard field goal before Paredes responded with his 57 yarder.

Faithfull then had to settle for a single to put the Elks up 6-3 after his 29-yard field goal attempt sailed wide to the left.

Bethel-Thompson engineered an eight-play, 84-yard drive that he ended by tossing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Lewis at 13:47 of the second quarter.

Maier responded by driving the Stamps down to Edmonton’s six-yard line before Dickenson called a timeout with seven seconds left in the half. After Maier threw an incomplete pass, the Stamps had to settle for a 13-yard field goal by Paredes.

The Elks boosted their lead to 20-6 thanks to a seven-yard TD catch by Jones at 11:19 of the third quarter to cap off an impressive 14-play, 91-yard drive.

Hill caught a 12-yard pass from Maier for his first CFL touchdown with 34 seconds left in the third quarter to pull the Stamps within seven points.

Early in the final frame, Purifoy picked off an errant pass by Maier at Edmonton’s three-yard line.

On the next play, Lewis caught a pass from Bethel-Thompson and ran for a 25-yard gain before his fumble that Jones adeptly picked up. Jones then took off down the field before he was finally tackled by Calgary’s Kobe Williams.

“I figured I was going to block for him and the ball came out — it came right to me, so thank God, I just grabbed it and I took off running,” said Lewis, who was only slightly disappointed he had to watch as Prukop ran in for a one-yard TD on the next play. “I was kind of sad that I didn’t get it, but I’m glad that we got a touchdown, so we’re good.”

After Logan got the Stamps back in the game with his punt-return TD, Jones secured the victory for the Elks when he caught a pass from Bethel-Thompson at midfield and ran the rest of the way for a 73-yard score.

“I’m thankful that Mac gave me a chance and threw me the ball and I caught it and took off running,” Jones said.

Julien rounded out the scoring with a 63-yard single with 1:13 left on the clock.

UP NEXT

Elks: Host the Calgary Stampeders (4-7) on Saturday in back end of home-and-home series.

Stampeders: Visit the Edmonton Elks (4-8) on Saturday in back end of home-and-home series.